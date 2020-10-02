With a heavy heart, we share the passing of Steven Ray Wilson who died on October 2, 2019, at his home in Everett, Washington. He was 68. It's been a year since he left us yet the memories of his warm smile and penchant to turn up the music keep his spirit loud within our hearts.

Born June 1, 1951 in St. Louis, Minnesota, to Frank and Joyce (Juntunen) Wilson, Steve -- whose dad wanted to name him King -- was the eldest of six and tended to them as you would expect of any older, revered brother. At age 2, his family moved to Washington state and eventually settled in Tri-Cities where Steve spent his formative years making memories with friends, exploring the region, and traveling with his dad to summer job sites. Forever social, Steve wasn't one to stay home as a young adult. He often took to the outdoors and gathered with friends to take in what life had to offer. When he wasn't in his hometown, you'd find him in Minnesota spending time with his cousins and working on the Juntunen family farm or in their A&W restaurant.

Steve attended and graduated from Kennewick High School in 1969, where his love of wrestling and talent for the sport earned him 3rd place in the 1969 Washington State High School Championships "Freestyle" match -- leading the way for his two younger brothers to follow in his footsteps and solidify the Wilson family name in Washington State High School wrestling history. Steve continued his education at Western Washington University in Bellingham, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Being the oldest in the family, Steve paved the way for his brothers and three sisters; eager for them to grow up already and join him. "As a young adult, he heartily welcomed the rest of us into his world. It was like he had been waiting for us to catch up with him," his sister Taryn Cass shared. It was Steve's inclusive nature and kind ways that guided him through life, kept him close to his siblings, and brought him lasting friendships over 50 years strong.

Steve married Jill (King) Wilson in 1978 and together they raised four beautiful children: Colby, BJ, Tyler and Timory. While family was central in Steve's life, his union family was his home away from home. Steve was a proud member and Chairman for Unit 118 of the IBEW Local Union No. 77 for 10 of his 30 years working at the Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1. He was a successful journey lineman and crew coordinator before retiring in 2010. Throughout life, Steve was known for his quick wit, generous spirit, stubborn character, and love of music, barbecue and a good time.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and mother, Joyce. He is survived by his wife Jill; sons Colby (Lacy) Kirkpatrick, BJ (Catherine) Wilson, and S. Tyler Wilson; daughter Timory (Ryan) Burleson; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers Matt (Diann) Wilson and Joseph (Pam) Wilson; and sisters Tracey (Ron) Almquist, Taryn (Drew) Cass, and Denise (Russ) Hatchett.

A memorial service will be held virtually at an undecided date. We invite all who knew Steve to join the online event and celebrate his life. Please reach out to Steve's family for more information.

