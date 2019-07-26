Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Roy Cabana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 25, 1958 - June 19, 2019 Steven Roy Cabana was born in Everett, WA on April 25, 1958 to his mother, Lolita Mary Frances Moritz; joining his two sisters, Kimberly Fraungruber-Warren and Patricia



April 25, 1958 - June 19, 2019 Steven Roy Cabana was born in Everett, WA on April 25, 1958 to his mother, Lolita Mary Frances Moritz; joining his two sisters, Kimberly Fraungruber-Warren and Patricia Smith ; and welcoming his brother, Cory Failor; and sister, Jennifer Failor-Mitchell (Tim Mitchell) a few years later. While serving in the Army, Steve was able to channel his passion for sports and fitness. He fostered this passion by umpiring softball and baseball games for 30 years, retiring in 2018. Long known for his ability to motivate, Steve would often use the phrase "You gotta hustle!". He was a living sports encyclopedia, always able to answer sports trivia off the top of his head and offer technical advice on the proper swing of a golf club or baseball bat. Steve loved his work as an educational assistant - his charisma and ability to easily relate to others quickly turned unsure students into empowered achievers. He used these same abilities to befriend anyone he engaged with, turning neighbors and strangers into life-long friends. Steve often volunteered his time during school sporting events and spent his summers working for the Hillsboro School District by making sure the sports courts were beautiful. Surrounded by his loved ones, Steve left this world on June 19, 2019 due to complications from a heart attack. There are no words to fully express how much he will be missed. Steve is survived by his wife, Rachelle Carnes; children, Steven Cabana Jr., Nicole Cabana, Alexander Carnes and Kyle Carnes (Lanie Hill); grandchildren, Alex Cabana, Ariana Cabana and Apollo Cabana; all four of his siblings; mother-in-law, Barbara Carnes; pup, Ollie and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; and his beloved dog, Bo. Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the home he shared with his family: 3865 SE Oak Court, Hillsboro, OR 97123. We encourage you to bring photos or other memorabilia of Steve. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close