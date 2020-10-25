Steven Richard Streutker, 73, died peacefully at his home in Coupeville on August 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on May 22, 1947 at the Maternity Home in Oak Harbor, Steve was the eldest child of Jerald and Tina Streutker. He grew up in Monroe, leaving to attend Whitman College and then the University of Washington, where he graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He later returned to earn his master's degree in mechanical engineering.
Steve met and married Irene Jonas Streutker, his beloved wife of 42 years, at Seattle First Christian Reformed Church. They soon moved to southern California where Steve was a flight test engineer for the Army. After coming back to Washington, Steve worked in the nuclear industry for several years before shifting careers to manage Valley Farm Equipment in Monroe, from 1983 to 1995. Steve then returned to engineering, where his work took them across the country, from Washington to Nevada and later Maryland.
Upon retirement, Steve returned to Whidbey Island where he spent his time reconnecting with friends and family, all the while enjoying the ever-changing view across Admiralty Inlet. Steve loved long hikes, taking the back roads, and sharing stories with both longtime friends and people he had only just met. He never encountered a museum or historical site he didn't want to explore. His love of reading ran the gamut, from vintage engineering texts to the Far Side comics.
A kind and humble father and grandfather, Steve was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his son-in-law Charlie Rowe. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Streutker Rowe of Fredericksburg, VA, his son David Streutker of Sterling, VA, and grandchildren Will, Abe, and Margaret Rowe. He is also survived by siblings Sue Ligon (Paul) of Ballard, Dan Streutker (Linda) of Newburgh, IN, Dorothy Streutker (Ray Wickman) of Berkeley, CA, Joan Thorson (Dave) of Stanwood, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021 in Oak Harbor. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of the Northwest or Oak Harbor Christian Reformed Church.
