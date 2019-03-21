Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Steven "Spike" Wellen Schrum Born March 26, 1977 in Seattle; died March 15, 2019 at his home in Lake Stevens, WA. Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Steven William Schrum; husband to the late Jennifer (Maynick) Schrum. He leaves behind his step-father, Joseph Grangnelli; step-sister, Roseangela Whalen (Tsgt. Chad Whalen USAF); and other relatives, Mary Danforth (David), the late Paul Gadbois, Greg Gadbois (Devnee), Sharron Madsen (Allen), Patricia Kron (Jim), Daniel Gadbois (Thom Morin), Christopher Gadbois, and Homer Simpson (Marge). Steve was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School class of 1995, that same year he received the Eagle Scout Award, BSA Troop 151. He was a proud officer at the Dept. of Corrections, Monroe, WA, for nearly 20 years and leaves dear co-workers who have provided us much love and support. Kathleen and Joseph wish to thank all of our family and friends, near and far, for their incredible love and support. Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, 4:30-6:30pm followed by the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30pm at St. Catherine of Siena, 814 NE 85th St, Seattle, 98115. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98115. Interment to follow at Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, WA. Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at



