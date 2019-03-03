Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven William O'Donnell. View Sign

June 26, 1967 - February 20, 2019 Steven William O'Donnell passed away February 20, 2019, peacefully, with his family and friends at his side. He was born June 26, 1967 in Seattle, WA to Daniel and Ann O'Donnell. Steve moved to Everett, WA at one year of age, attended Everett schools and graduated from Everett High School in 1985. He then went on to Washington State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. After working for a year, he left for Sun Valley, ID. He fell in love with Idaho and the mountains. He then spent a year in Bhutan, South Asia, and then returned to Idaho. He returned to Everett five years ago. Steve loved the great outdoors, hiking, camping, skiing and snowboarding, hunting and fishing. He was a compassionate, caring, loving young man who loved deeply, his Everett classmates, his Beta brothers, his Idaho friends, and most of all, his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan; his grandparents, Bunny and Abe Turley and Lia O'Donnell; and several cousins. He is survived by his mother, Ann; siblings, Jeffrey (Tammy) and Chris (Karoline); nephews, Kyle, Brian, Finn and Axel; and extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Steve's honor to Ronald McDonald House, Boise, ID. Be at peace, Odie!



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019

