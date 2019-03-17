Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart Thompson. View Sign

Stewart "Skip" Thompson was born in Terre Haute, IN Sept. 1, 1931 and was called to glory on March 6, 2019. He attended Bob Jones Academy where he excelled in sports. While attending North Park College in Chicago he met his wife, Betty Steen. They were married in Spokane in 1952 and moved to Edmonds, WA, in 1964 where they raised their three children. As a C.P.A. he was an auditor for the Dept. of Defense for over 30 years and also had his own tax business. In Chicago he was a season ticket holder with the Bears and attended many Cub games. He was an avid boater, enjoyed fishing, camping, and pool as well as card games with family and friends. He coached Little League baseball, soccer, and basketball. He was an active member at Shoreline Covenant Church for over 40 years where he was treasurer for many years as well financial secretary. Stu is survived by his wife, Betty, of 66 years and daughter, Sandy; son, Paul; son, Dave and wife, Laura; and his two grandchildren, Maya and Wyatt. His greatest joy was to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shoreline Covenant Church, 1330 N 185th in Shoreline, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shoreline Covenant Church (camp scholarships).



