Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Prendergast. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Rhyne Prendergast Oct. 2, 1941-March 4, 2020 Sue was born on October 2, 1941 in Skagway, Alaska, to Claire and Maybelle Richter. She moved to Hickory Grove, North Carolina in high school to be closer to her mother's family. Sue came to Washington to go to college. Through mutual friends, Sue met Richard on her birthday in 1960, and they were married the following June 17, 1961. Throughout their 58 years of marriage they were blessed with a daughter, Debra (Bud), a son, Greg, and five grand children, Matt (Kayelynne), Brandon, Kaitlyn, Abigail, and Lucas. Starting in the early 1960's, Sue and Richard joined a bowling team at Kenmore Lanes, Sue continued to bowl on a women's team for many years. Richard and Sue traveled in three different RV's over 200,000 miles in the United States stopping at their favorite casinos, national parks, and visiting friends and family. They enjoyed family camping and fishing trips in Washington and both were very involved with their car club, the Seattle Rod-Tiques. She passed away on March 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, her husband, two children, son- in- law, and grandchildren. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, she will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. A celebration of life will be held at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA, date to be decided. If you wish to send flowers, instead please donate to in Sue's name.





Sue Rhyne Prendergast Oct. 2, 1941-March 4, 2020 Sue was born on October 2, 1941 in Skagway, Alaska, to Claire and Maybelle Richter. She moved to Hickory Grove, North Carolina in high school to be closer to her mother's family. Sue came to Washington to go to college. Through mutual friends, Sue met Richard on her birthday in 1960, and they were married the following June 17, 1961. Throughout their 58 years of marriage they were blessed with a daughter, Debra (Bud), a son, Greg, and five grand children, Matt (Kayelynne), Brandon, Kaitlyn, Abigail, and Lucas. Starting in the early 1960's, Sue and Richard joined a bowling team at Kenmore Lanes, Sue continued to bowl on a women's team for many years. Richard and Sue traveled in three different RV's over 200,000 miles in the United States stopping at their favorite casinos, national parks, and visiting friends and family. They enjoyed family camping and fishing trips in Washington and both were very involved with their car club, the Seattle Rod-Tiques. She passed away on March 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones, her husband, two children, son- in- law, and grandchildren. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, she will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. A celebration of life will be held at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA, date to be decided. If you wish to send flowers, instead please donate to in Sue's name. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close