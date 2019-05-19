Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Ann Oberhelman Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 15, 1943 - May 3, 2019 Susan Ann Oberhelman Hill peacefully passed away on May 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Arlington, WA. Susan, daughter of Otto and Ruth (Flagg) Oberhelman, was born on October 15, 1943 in Lynn, MA. She was united in marriage to John William Hill III on July 31, 1965. Susan graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO with her Master's degree specializing in history; she was also a sports coach and taught cheerleading in Lancaster, WI; Menahga, MN; and Tallahassee, FL. Susan followed her desire to serve Jesus and supported her husband as a pastor's wife doing various jobs in Portland, OR; Ontario, OR; Arlington, MN and Missouri Valley, IA. Susan had a passion to care for others and retired as a caregiver for the developmentally delayed. Susan was loved by all. She adored children and devoted her life to help them have a better future. She was selfless with a heart of giving and compassion. She would light up the room wherever she went with her kindness and generosity. Susan lived her life as an example, nurturing and loving anyone that came into her path. Susan was known for her talents and blessed many with her crafts and creativity. Susan was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her son, John (Julie) Hill; grandson, Van (Cortney) of Middleton, ID; daughter, Nanci (Aaron) Johnson; granddaughter, Jessi of Arlington, WA; son, Steven Hill of Arlington, WA; grandchildren, Katelynn, Nevaeh, Starla, Carson, Emmy, Jackson, Saphira. Also surviving are her siblings, Robert (Colleen) Oberhelman, Steven (Laurie) Oberhelman, Janet (Forest) Troutner; her many faithful caregivers and over 200 foster children that loved and adored her. There will be a memorial celebration to honor Susan, May 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 426 French Ave, Arlington, WA at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Jude Hospital or hanging baskets/perennials may be sent in her honor to her daughter for a memorial garden to First Baptist in Arlington.



