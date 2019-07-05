Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Anne Smart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brooklyn 1938, Everett 2019 Susan Anne Smart, former Loan Manager at All City Credit Union, passed unexpectedly this week at age 80, after a sudden illness. An avid Seahawks fan and great cook, Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her dog, Badger and late dog, Princess. Sue was very proud of her family, especially her sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her time as a military wife. Sue enjoyed working at the credit union where she would meet and interact with members of the Everett community. She loved a good laugh with friends and family. As a proud Irish descendant, Sue would like us to raise a glass in her honor. Cheers to a great life, Sue!



Brooklyn 1938, Everett 2019 Susan Anne Smart, former Loan Manager at All City Credit Union, passed unexpectedly this week at age 80, after a sudden illness. An avid Seahawks fan and great cook, Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her dog, Badger and late dog, Princess. Sue was very proud of her family, especially her sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved her time as a military wife. Sue enjoyed working at the credit union where she would meet and interact with members of the Everett community. She loved a good laugh with friends and family. As a proud Irish descendant, Sue would like us to raise a glass in her honor. Cheers to a great life, Sue! Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 5, 2019

