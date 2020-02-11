Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Carpenter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Gaye (Fitch) Carpenter June 4, 1946 - January 24, 2020 With loving memories we regret to make notice of the passing of Susan Gaye (Fitch) Carpenter. Susan left us peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA with her immediate family at her side. Susan was born in Everett, WA on June 4, 1946. She lived in Marysville, WA in her adolescent years and her teen years in Edmonds WA where she graduated from Edmonds High School in 1964 at which time she joined the US Army. Susan spent her working career as a bookkeeper, primarily for large construction companies. Susan is survived by her twin sons, Thomas Carpenter and Christopher Carpenter; sister, Janet Edgar; brother, James Fitch; and their respective families. Susan's ashes will be put to rest on February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marysville Cemetery, 8801 State Street, Marysville, WA 98270. In lieu of flowers, Susan requested donations should be made the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Providence Hospital in Everett.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 11, 2020

