Susan Elaine Michaelson Susan passed away peacefully in her home on March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in El Paso, Texas on November 19, 1956 to Marvin Dee and Marjorie (Scott) Halley (aka Grandpa Book and Grandma Pot).She was the oldest of six children and is survived by them. The six S's, (Sue, Scott, Sally, Sam, Steve and Sheryl) grew up on the family property in Warrensburg, MO, before moving to Washington. In Everett she met the love of her life, her wonderful husband, Keith and made her mark on the community. Susan is survived by Keith, her loving husband of 32 years; son, Greg, daughter, Katie and Curtis Ames, and granddaughter, Ainsley; mother-in-law, Mary-Ann Michaelson; her siblings as well as a large network of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins that make up this bountiful, beautiful family that she loved. Sue knew she could get by with a little help from her friends…a special thanks to all of you and her second family at Eisenhower Middle School. She will be greatly missed by all who have met her. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday April 7, 2019 from 12-4pm at Legion Hall in Everett, 145 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 2, 2019