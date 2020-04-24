Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Hollis Locke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 25, 1943 - April 13, 2020 April 13, 2020, Susan (Susie) Hollis Locke of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at Providence Everett Hospital. Susie was born in San Francisco on July 25, 1943, the daughter of Edwin Havey and Betty Helton. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Royden Locke; her children, Tyler R. Sadler, and Annastasha Sadler; as well as her stepson, Jeff, and his wife, Julie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Anthony, Michael, Harmoney and Sophey; as well as 3 great-grandchildren; and countless friends in the Everett area. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Havey; and her children, Todd and Kelly. Susie moved to the Seattle area as a child and attended Holy Names Academy, where she graduated in 1961. As a young woman, she lived in Lynnwood, WA with her family, and eventually moved to Everett in 1992, after meeting the love of her life, Royden. Susie was a devoted volunteer at Club 170, the Elks Club, and the VFW, and enjoyed spending her time with Royden and friends on the golf course. She loved cooking and bringing her family together, and was known for her wonderful smile and positive attitude. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



July 25, 1943 - April 13, 2020 April 13, 2020, Susan (Susie) Hollis Locke of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at Providence Everett Hospital. Susie was born in San Francisco on July 25, 1943, the daughter of Edwin Havey and Betty Helton. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Royden Locke; her children, Tyler R. Sadler, and Annastasha Sadler; as well as her stepson, Jeff, and his wife, Julie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Anthony, Michael, Harmoney and Sophey; as well as 3 great-grandchildren; and countless friends in the Everett area. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Havey; and her children, Todd and Kelly. Susie moved to the Seattle area as a child and attended Holy Names Academy, where she graduated in 1961. As a young woman, she lived in Lynnwood, WA with her family, and eventually moved to Everett in 1992, after meeting the love of her life, Royden. Susie was a devoted volunteer at Club 170, the Elks Club, and the VFW, and enjoyed spending her time with Royden and friends on the golf course. She loved cooking and bringing her family together, and was known for her wonderful smile and positive attitude. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close