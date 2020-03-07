Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan L. Burris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Lynn Burris On the beautiful sunny day of February 28, 2020, Susan Lynn Burris, 62, in her home with family, crossed from this life to an eternal one with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Susan, from our earliest memories, loved just being around family. She always wanted to be a mom. She wanted it so much that she treated her younger brothers like her own little babies, holding them, hugging them, dressing them and picking up after them. She lived to be around her husband, Spencer; she loved him, their adventures abroad and the 21 years of married life they built together in Arlington, WA. Susan doted on and adored her children, Jillian and Guy, and her five beautiful grandchildren. Susan was born March 19, 1957 in Long Beach, CA. Susan was soft spoken and kind, gentle to a fault. Susan could look at a broken old shelf or cabinet that no one else wanted and see something beautiful, see something worthwhile. She was that way with people as well, seeing something inside each of us that we were not able to see ourselves, and that's what we loved most about her. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pollock. In the midst of Leukemia and a brain tumor, Susan did what she was great at; she continued to pray and worship God. We have the utmost confidence that Susan is walking the streets of gold hand in hand with her little brother Michael Pollock; once again holding him and hugging him. We praise God for the assurance we have in His saving grace and the promise that one day we will see Jesus, Susan and those we love who have gone before us. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Susan is survived by her husband, Spencer Burris of Arlington, WA; mother and father, Cathleen and Leon Pollock of Moses Lake, WA; father, Lew Winkler (Mary) of Long Beach, WA; a daughter and son-in-law, Jillian Hartman (Nathan) of Liberty Lake, WA; a son and daughter-in-law, Guy Willett (Melissa) of Marysville, WA; five grandchildren: Declan, Reagan and Jameson Hartman and Hunter and Aaron Willett; one sister, Cathy Thornes of Marysville; two brothers, Bob (Sue) Pollock of Cambria, CA and Kelly (Sharanne) Pollock of Everett, WA; ex-husband and father of her children, Guy (Maxine) Willett. She also leaves many dear family members and friends who will deeply miss her. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Arlington Assembly (201 N Stillaguamish Ave, Arlington WA 98223), with Reverend E.T. Tapper officiating. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made to support church missionary work by selecting the "Susan Burris Memorial Missions Fund" designation at the following web link:



