Susan Kelley passed away peacefully on September 4 after a long battle with Cancer. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, James Dwight Kelley and Irene Agnes Kelley.

Susan was a long time Seattle and Everett native growing up in the Wallingford area where she attended Lincoln High School and relocated to Everett, WA in 1997.

Susan's garden is full of a large variety of brilliant flowers, trees and shrubs reflecting her love of gardening and creating beautiful outdoor spaces. She was also an animal lover and rescued numerous homeless animals over her lifetime.

She is survived by sister Gail Kelley and sister-in-law Joan Noste; sister Patricia Kelley and brother David Kelley, sister-in-law Aye Aye Kelley and niece Gillian Kelley.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, the family plans to hold a celebration of life when normal travel resumes. Remembrances can be made to the ASPCA or Perrfect Pals.

February 27, 1958 - September 4, 2020