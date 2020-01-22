Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Moreno. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Lorraine Moreno July 18, 1951 - January 14, 2020 Susan Lorraine Moreno, 68, of Everett, WA passed away quietly at home with loved ones at her side on January 14, 2020 after a long-term medical illness. Susan "Sue" was born July 18, 1951 in San Jose, CA to Lorraine and Stanley Moreno where she attended Abraham Lincoln High School in San Jose and gained college degrees as Graphic Designer and Environmental Science. In the late eighties, Sue moved from San Jose, to Whidbey Island, WA where she fell in love with the people of Whidbey and calmer/quieter living lifestyle along with making dedicated lifelong friends of Bill W. in January 1990. In 1995, Sue met Shelly Cleator, and when it was legal, they married in March 2013. They enjoyed many vacations which included Hawaii, Fiji, Mexico, Alaska and local camping with their four-legged babies and friends. Sue's greatest love was for her family and the environment. Her spiritual inspiration was fed through the many wonderful Swinomish Tribal members that embraced her and allowed her to participate in the Spiritual Canoe Journeys (even though her snoring kept them awake at night). For the 12 years that she was employed by the Swinomish Tribe, Sue helped in building gardens for the tribal elders, participated in Homeland Security, Suicide Prevention Teams and the Washington State Noxious Weed Board. Sue loved sports, and along with Shelly, they were founding fans for the Seattle Storm, she insisted in wearing her select Seattle Storm and Seahawk outfits on game days. Sue also loved all walks of life which is why the Everett United Church of Christ became her church of choice for a spiritual home. If you were a friend of Susan "Sue" Moreno, you were a friend for life and received the biggest of teddy bear hugs. Needless to say she was a devout DEMOCRAT!!! Inclusion for all! Sue is survived by her wife, Shelly Cleator of Everett; father, John Stanley Moreno, San Jose, CA; aunts, Ann Knapp and Joyce Cachopo of San Jose, CA and Carrollton, TX; nieces, Lisa Moreno of Texas; Torin Barnes, Joann Barnes, Kerri Barns Benway and Crystal Aarde of Marysville, WA; Tiffany Cleator of Everett; nephews, Frederick Dooley, Doug Cleator, Tim Cleator, Jeff Cleator of Marysville and Darrington, WA; and Dan Cleator of Olympia, WA; cousins, Sherry, Arte and Gary Knapp, Karen Cachopo, Jennifer, Stephanie Aucourt and Janelle Fansler, Richard, Mike, Anthony, Vicki, Gilbert and Rocci Vizzusi, Ken and Dennis Ray, Patty Killen, Janet Shaw, Mary Cachopo; many friends of Bill W. and her beloved cat, Molly Kai, and dog, Elliott Chewybacca. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Donaldson; brothers, Christopher Moreno and Ricky Moreno; grandparents, Mary and Antonio Cachopo; aunts, Mary Cachopo, Isabel Visuzzi, Katherine Ray; and uncles, Manuel Cachopo, Arthur Knapp, Wayne Ray, Rocky Visuzzi. Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, Recitation of the Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at the Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 (425) 252-7224, reception following at the church. There will be no graveside service and if you need more information please call (425) 754-1662. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County (425-261-4822) call for giving opportunities that best suit your needs or The NOAH Center (Northwest Organization for Animal Help) Log on to:





