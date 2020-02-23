Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan R. Accetturo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Renae Accetturo After a long and strongly-fought battle with breast cancer that began 25 years ago, Susan Renae Accetturo of Camano Island, Washington passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 71. Through her journey she was a true warrior, and navigated these years with pride, strength and integrity. Sue was born December 12, 1948 in Moorhead, Minnesota and was the second of six children born of John and Doris Kiefer. She grew up mostly in the Renton, Washington area aside from a few years in Arizona from 1964-1968. Most of her adult life she enjoyed in Snohomish and Island counties, near the waters she loved. Susan married Peter Accetturo in 1975 and together they raised three daughters - Jeanie, Angelina and Anitra, before parting ways in 1997. She was blessed to share the past seven years with her partner and true soul mate, Gary Richter. Our mom, grandma, sister, and friend, was forever a hard worker, in both her professional and personal life. She took pride in whatever she did. In her later years she was a talented professional thrifter and furniture refurbisher, where she enjoyed expressing her creativity and eye for design. In her younger years she held many jobs of various positions where her organizational skills and attention to detail were appreciated, including several years at Boeing and Alaska Airlines and later at the Camano Island School District. "Grandma Sue," as she was called affectionately by many that knew her, was a deeply caring woman who donated much of her time and currency to try to help those in need, whether it be the family or a stranger on the street. Her greatest legacy was her compassion, heart of gold, and sincere devotion towards those in need of help and support, always putting others before herself. She was her brother Jack's, "Angel" as he navigated through his challenges and journey with life, and loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She will be remembered fondly for her banana bread, blueberry muffins, Dutch babies and French toast. Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Doris Kiefer, and her brothers, Jack and Daniel Kiefer. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Sowder, Anitra Accetturo and Angelina Accettturo; grand children, Mitchell Giddens, Shae Giddens and Francesca Accetturo-Terrill; brothers, Charlie and Tom Kiefer, and sister, Joan Peterson. She is also leaving behind many beloved nieces, nephews, partner, Gary Richter and dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:30-3:30pm at the Four Springs House on Camano Island for those that would like to attend.



