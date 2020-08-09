1/1
Susan Shepherd
1955 - 2020
Susan Jane Shepherd (nee Barbey) left this world in the early morning hours on July 20, 2020. She was raised in Marysville and was a resident of Edmonds, WA. Susan had a heart of gold and was a woman of strong faith, living her life through Jesus Christ, in whose loving arms she now rests. She inspired and helped save countless people with her ministry during her time here on earth. She will be missed by so many. In heaven she is joyfully reunited with her father Bob, mother Margaret, and brother Mark. She is survived by her sister Katy. She also leaves her very special loving friend Kevin and cousin Leslie, both of whom provided enormous support, assistance, love and care to my sister and I am forever grateful for them. A private memorial is being planned for scattering of Susan's and her mother's ashes in the waters of Puget Sound.

September 23, 1955 - July 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
