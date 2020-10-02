She loved life. She loved the beach, cuddling with dogs, and drinking beer with friends. Most of all though, she loved being a grandmother. After an 8 year battle with cancer Susan Stockton (maiden name Hilby) passed on from this world peacefully beside family and after receiving her traditional Catholic Last Rites. Sue lived life to the fullest and she will be missed by her many friends and family. She is survived by 4 children and 9 grandchildren. A small celebration of life will be held in Everett soon. Please contact her children for details. As part of her final wishes she donated her body to advance medical science. Her remains will be scattered at Ocean City State Park on Mother's Day, 2021.

August 31, 1963 - August 31, 2020