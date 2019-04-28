Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Tessier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Lynne Tessier July 23, 1962-April 20, 2019 Our beautiful Susan left this world on April 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. Susan was a loving, kind, and caring person, whose smile would light up a room, and a laugh that would brighten your day. She was always there for her family and friends, no matter what was going on in her own life. She struggled with many health obstacles through the years, but always had a smile and a positive outlook on life. Susan grew up in Everett, WA, and graduated from Everett High School. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was always trying out new recipes. She was also crafty and liked to sew. And she was very good at both. She is survived by her sister, Theresa, brother, Tom; niece, Amy, nephew, Kyle, and her dearly loved companion, her beautiful cat, Jasmine, who will remain in the family. Susan was a special person and left us way too early. She lost the fight with her body, but she will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace dear Susan. No services will be held at this time.



Susan Lynne Tessier July 23, 1962-April 20, 2019 Our beautiful Susan left this world on April 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. Susan was a loving, kind, and caring person, whose smile would light up a room, and a laugh that would brighten your day. She was always there for her family and friends, no matter what was going on in her own life. She struggled with many health obstacles through the years, but always had a smile and a positive outlook on life. Susan grew up in Everett, WA, and graduated from Everett High School. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was always trying out new recipes. She was also crafty and liked to sew. And she was very good at both. She is survived by her sister, Theresa, brother, Tom; niece, Amy, nephew, Kyle, and her dearly loved companion, her beautiful cat, Jasmine, who will remain in the family. Susan was a special person and left us way too early. She lost the fight with her body, but she will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace dear Susan. No services will be held at this time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close