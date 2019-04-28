Susan Lynne Tessier July 23, 1962-April 20, 2019 Our beautiful Susan left this world on April 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home. Susan was a loving, kind, and caring person, whose smile would light up a room, and a laugh that would brighten your day. She was always there for her family and friends, no matter what was going on in her own life. She struggled with many health obstacles through the years, but always had a smile and a positive outlook on life. Susan grew up in Everett, WA, and graduated from Everett High School. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was always trying out new recipes. She was also crafty and liked to sew. And she was very good at both. She is survived by her sister, Theresa, brother, Tom; niece, Amy, nephew, Kyle, and her dearly loved companion, her beautiful cat, Jasmine, who will remain in the family. Susan was a special person and left us way too early. She lost the fight with her body, but she will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace dear Susan. No services will be held at this time.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019