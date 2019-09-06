Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Jeanne Young Susan Young passed away peacefully at home in Everett, WA, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 where she resided with the love of her life, her husband, Herb. Sue was born on July 12, 1931 in San Francisco, CA, to Leo and Mercia Maher and is now reunited with them, her beloved son, Paul, and her brothers, Michael, Tony, and John. She graduated from Seattle's Lincoln High in 1949 and married Herb in 1950. They were married for 68 years and raised six children. They lived in Seattle, Richmond Beach, Lynnwood, Kent, West Seattle, and retired to Everett. Sue is survived by her husband, Herb; her sister, Mercia Thorne; her five daughters, Theresa, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Emily, and Jennifer, along with their husbands; her grand-children, great grand children, and extended family. She spent many years employed in the retail industry starting with Frederick & Nelson in downtown Seattle, Pat and Bobbie's, the Bon Marche, and Hallmark. She was an artist, crafter, and an avid cardmaker with a lovely group of women. She loved pinochle, bridge, and solitaire. She loved a good mystery, chocolate covered caramels, and her garden. Sue made friends easily and was an active member of every community in which she lived. The family would like to thank Sue's caregivers: Melanie, Kelsea, Kim, and Lacey, the staff at Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, and the team at Providence Hospice for their care and help while Sue was still with us. Service for Susan's life will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar Street, Everett. A reception will be held after at the Fairway Estates Clubhouse, 1427 100th Street SW, Everett. She will forever be in our hearts and we will miss her dearly.



