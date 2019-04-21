Susanne M. Walton Born October 26, 1963, Everett, WA, died April 7, 2019, Everett, on her Dad's birthday. Sue lost her courageous battle with Leukemia surrounded by her family. Survived by her mother, Joanne; sisters, Anne, Perri, Teresa and Nancy. A 1981 Cascade High grad and lover of crab, boating, Mission Beach, crafting and Hat Island, WA. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 27, 2019 at the beach.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019