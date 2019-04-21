Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Moore. View Sign

Susie Moore, 76, long-time resident of Everett, WA, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett. Susie was the last of the surviving children of James and Tillie Moore. Susie had four sisters (Rosie, Mary Jodie, and Annie-Laurie), and three brothers (Calvin, Ronnie, and Jimmy). They were a very close family, and they spent a good part of their life together in the same Lombard Avenue house, torturing each other in a good-natured way that only siblings could do. Susie was deceivingly competitive, and one time she and her siblings were playing hide and seek. Her sister Rosie hid in a folded-up roll-out mattress. Susie eliminated her from the hide and seek game by setting fire to both ends of the mattress. Rosie escaped, but went to tell mom (Tillie). Susie loved many things, but Pepsi Cola was probably the thing she loved the most. Until she met Mountain Dew. Then Mountain Dew became the thing she loved the most, mostly because of the higher caffeine content. She also loved to yell at her brother Jimmy for turning the lights on and off in the house that they shared together. Jimmy did that mostly to annoy Susie. Susie also loved the Seahawks and Mariners. And while Susie was a die-hard fan, that doesn't mean she wouldn't yell at the TV when they made a bad play. The Seahawks' Super Bowl win in 2014 was a high point for Susie. Susie's many nieces and nephews were central to her life. She spent a lot of time babysitting them, and they all grew to love her very much. Susie wore out many tires on her station wagon and van driving her nieces and nephews around to their after school-activities and work. Susie did have a "lead foot" when driving, but she compensated with superior braking skills and good reflexes. Susie had a soft spot for animals. Especially ugly ones. She would take her little dogs everywhere she went, which would engender sympathy from those she visited. Susie's memorial will be held on April 27, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Langus Hall in Everett, 411 Smith Island Rd, Everett. All are invited to come and celebrate Susie's life. Pepsi and Mountain Dew will be provided, along with other sweets that Susie loved.



Susie Moore, 76, long-time resident of Everett, WA, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett. Susie was the last of the surviving children of James and Tillie Moore. Susie had four sisters (Rosie, Mary Jodie, and Annie-Laurie), and three brothers (Calvin, Ronnie, and Jimmy). They were a very close family, and they spent a good part of their life together in the same Lombard Avenue house, torturing each other in a good-natured way that only siblings could do. Susie was deceivingly competitive, and one time she and her siblings were playing hide and seek. Her sister Rosie hid in a folded-up roll-out mattress. Susie eliminated her from the hide and seek game by setting fire to both ends of the mattress. Rosie escaped, but went to tell mom (Tillie). Susie loved many things, but Pepsi Cola was probably the thing she loved the most. Until she met Mountain Dew. Then Mountain Dew became the thing she loved the most, mostly because of the higher caffeine content. She also loved to yell at her brother Jimmy for turning the lights on and off in the house that they shared together. Jimmy did that mostly to annoy Susie. Susie also loved the Seahawks and Mariners. And while Susie was a die-hard fan, that doesn't mean she wouldn't yell at the TV when they made a bad play. The Seahawks' Super Bowl win in 2014 was a high point for Susie. Susie's many nieces and nephews were central to her life. She spent a lot of time babysitting them, and they all grew to love her very much. Susie wore out many tires on her station wagon and van driving her nieces and nephews around to their after school-activities and work. Susie did have a "lead foot" when driving, but she compensated with superior braking skills and good reflexes. Susie had a soft spot for animals. Especially ugly ones. She would take her little dogs everywhere she went, which would engender sympathy from those she visited. Susie's memorial will be held on April 27, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Langus Hall in Everett, 411 Smith Island Rd, Everett. All are invited to come and celebrate Susie's life. Pepsi and Mountain Dew will be provided, along with other sweets that Susie loved. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close