Nov. 16, 1948 - Feb. 7, 2019 Suzanne Lou Rossnagle Page was born on November 16, 1948 in Everett, WA to Frederick and Jean Rossnagle. She passed away February 7, 2019 also in Everett. She met the love of her life, Edward Page while he was a gas attendant pumping gas for her, and they were married in 1971. That same year they made Marysville, WA their home and remained there for the duration of their lives. Suzanne was a giving person and opened her home to provide foster care. During this time, she cared for an adorable girl by the name of Robin who stole her heart. Edward and Suzanne soon adopted her and doted over her. They were a small and happy family doing everything together. One of their favorite activities together was camping at Lake Conner Park. Suzanne also did work at Assisted Living Centers where she cared for seniors with great devotion. Suzanne and Edward were the neighborhood "cat feeding crew" as they enjoyed feeding all of the neighborhood cats, they named them and welcomed all their feline neighbors with open arms. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward, who passed only a month ago. She is survived by her daughter, Robin; her brother, Gene Rossnagle (Prisilla); and his sons, Jim and John and their families; as well as many other nieces and nephews and neighbors who became forever friends. She will be deeply missed but is now reunited with her husband. A graveside service will be on Friday, February 22, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett.





4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

