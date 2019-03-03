Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne S. Thees. View Sign

Suzanne Sloan Thees Sue was born October 2, 1956 and passed away peacefully at home February 25, 2019. "A life well lived." A familiar quote that barely begins to describe our beloved Sue. She didn't just live it well; she embraced life with passion and enthusiasm. Her positive attitude, radiant smile and incredible sense of humor are just a few of her endless attributes. A loving wife, mother and sister, devoted to family near and far, adored by her wide group of friends and respected by coworkers and colleagues. And we're just getting started. Sue was born in Seattle to Sherman and Marian Sloan. She grew up in the Magnolia area where her energy and enthusiasm were recognized at a very young age. After graduating from Queen Anne High School, she enrolled at the University of Washington where she joined the Alpha Phi sorority. Her time spent there not only created life long friends (and too many memories and escapades to share here) but led her to Bruce: her soul mate, kindred spirit, partner in crime. No question these two were made for each other. They were married on March 1, 1980 and estab-lished themselves in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle. Sue worked for Kenworth Trucks until real-izing that her creative side was being seriously underutilized. First came Teazer Toys, which evolved, into Teazer Hats. Through Sue's vision, the company created the most cheerful, colorful fleece hats and nylon helmet covers ever seen. In 1989 they moved to Camano Island, WA, living the dream in their cozy house by the bay. Her work and community involvement kept her busy but not nearly as busy as her two daughters, Kelly and Monique. Sue was that fun mom we all wished we had and the family had the best adventures skiing, boating, camping, and attending numerous soccer tourn-aments. Sue was a tireless volunteer for both girls' soccer teams and their individual clubs. Once the girls were off to college, she became a huge supporter of the WWU Water Ski Team and WOU Women's Soccer. Go Vikings! Go Wolves! Sue's passion for life overflowed into her work at NOAH where her trademark smile greeted every volun-teer. In addition, her time as a para-educator at Stanwood High School was legendary. Sue brought her patience, sense of humor and enthu-siasm with her every day and no one was sure who was having more fun – the students or Sue. Her Special Olympians were inspired by Sue's endless supply of encouragement to always have fun. Sue's commitment to her community was reflected in her leadership with the Stanwood Aktion Club, a member of the Stanwood Parks and Trails Advisory Committee and President of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood and Camano Island. If it needed to be done, Sue was the one to call. A dedicated athlete, she participated in numerous triathlons, eight half-mara-thons, countless training rides and sprints as well as the STP, MS and Tour de Lopez bike rides. An exceptional skier both on the slopes and behind a boat, her graceful form and ever-present smile were unmistakable. Her most recent passion was yoga and she became a certified yoga instructor, inspiring those of all ages to embrace the strength, flexibility and peace of mind it provides. Now consider this - over the course of Sue's remarkable life this strong, brave, charismatic woman battled cancer six times. From 1976 until her untimely passing, she fought Hodgkin's lymphoma twice, cancer of the thyroid,



Suzanne Sloan Thees Sue was born October 2, 1956 and passed away peacefully at home February 25, 2019. "A life well lived." A familiar quote that barely begins to describe our beloved Sue. She didn't just live it well; she embraced life with passion and enthusiasm. Her positive attitude, radiant smile and incredible sense of humor are just a few of her endless attributes. A loving wife, mother and sister, devoted to family near and far, adored by her wide group of friends and respected by coworkers and colleagues. And we're just getting started. Sue was born in Seattle to Sherman and Marian Sloan. She grew up in the Magnolia area where her energy and enthusiasm were recognized at a very young age. After graduating from Queen Anne High School, she enrolled at the University of Washington where she joined the Alpha Phi sorority. Her time spent there not only created life long friends (and too many memories and escapades to share here) but led her to Bruce: her soul mate, kindred spirit, partner in crime. No question these two were made for each other. They were married on March 1, 1980 and estab-lished themselves in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle. Sue worked for Kenworth Trucks until real-izing that her creative side was being seriously underutilized. First came Teazer Toys, which evolved, into Teazer Hats. Through Sue's vision, the company created the most cheerful, colorful fleece hats and nylon helmet covers ever seen. In 1989 they moved to Camano Island, WA, living the dream in their cozy house by the bay. Her work and community involvement kept her busy but not nearly as busy as her two daughters, Kelly and Monique. Sue was that fun mom we all wished we had and the family had the best adventures skiing, boating, camping, and attending numerous soccer tourn-aments. Sue was a tireless volunteer for both girls' soccer teams and their individual clubs. Once the girls were off to college, she became a huge supporter of the WWU Water Ski Team and WOU Women's Soccer. Go Vikings! Go Wolves! Sue's passion for life overflowed into her work at NOAH where her trademark smile greeted every volun-teer. In addition, her time as a para-educator at Stanwood High School was legendary. Sue brought her patience, sense of humor and enthu-siasm with her every day and no one was sure who was having more fun – the students or Sue. Her Special Olympians were inspired by Sue's endless supply of encouragement to always have fun. Sue's commitment to her community was reflected in her leadership with the Stanwood Aktion Club, a member of the Stanwood Parks and Trails Advisory Committee and President of the Community Resource Center of Stanwood and Camano Island. If it needed to be done, Sue was the one to call. A dedicated athlete, she participated in numerous triathlons, eight half-mara-thons, countless training rides and sprints as well as the STP, MS and Tour de Lopez bike rides. An exceptional skier both on the slopes and behind a boat, her graceful form and ever-present smile were unmistakable. Her most recent passion was yoga and she became a certified yoga instructor, inspiring those of all ages to embrace the strength, flexibility and peace of mind it provides. Now consider this - over the course of Sue's remarkable life this strong, brave, charismatic woman battled cancer six times. From 1976 until her untimely passing, she fought Hodgkin's lymphoma twice, cancer of the thyroid, breast cancer , kidney cancer and a sarcoma of the chest wall. She described her body as a "road map" but refused to let this wicked disease quell her spirit or commitment to embracing the best life had to offer. She became a warrior against cancer both personally and in her altruism. Her dedication to Team in Training and (a much sought after Voices of Hope speaker) are well known and since 2004, has personally raised over $45,000 for cancer research. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Bruce; daughters, Kelly and Monique; her sister, Molly Mendenhall (Brad, Charlie and Sydney), brother-in-law, Paul Thees (Judy, Kyle and Megs), as well as numerous treasured relatives, friends and colleagues. Sue may have been taken from our sight but never from our hearts. We can honor her memory by embracing her example of a well-lived life. Now go make her proud. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Camano Chapel. Please visit www.camanochapel.org for directions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in honor of Sue Thees. Thank you. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.