Suzanne May Cater (nee Smedlund) of Simpsonville died on November 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norton Cater, sons Jeffrey Allan Cater of Nashville, TN and Timothy Carl Cater (Elizabeth) of Fairbanks, AK, five grandchildren Josh Cater, Annie Cater, Alex Cater, Eric Cater and Jack Cater and a sister Vickie Deibler of Everett, WA.





Suzanne was born on March 15, 1937 in Everett, WA to Evert Carl and Marie Leona Smedlund. She attended Everett High School graduating in 1955. She worked as a secretary for Weyerhaeuser Paper. Despite not wanting to go on a blind date with some guy named Norton, sparks flew and they were married within a year. They subsequently moved to Mobile, AL where she believed most southerners were barefoot and the trees were full of snakes hanging from the branches. She grew to love all things southern.





She and Norton fostered babies during their boys' early years. She loved being a wife and mother to her two boys. The cookie jar was always full. She cared about everyone. She volunteered as a Candy Striper for local hospitals, tutored adult students in English, drove elderly folks who no longer drove wherever they needed to go and delivered for Meals on Wheels. She would often say "a place for everything and everything in its place". Dust was scared to enter her house. She loved her dachshunds Lady, Pretzel and Heidi. Though she didn't come to love college football until late in life, neighbors could hear her screaming when the Clemson Tigers were on the field.





She was a Presbyterian and was privileged to assist in the formation of churches in Columbia and Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks folks to make a contribution to the McCall Hospice House at 1836 West Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

