Sylvia I. Aust Nov. 4, 1921-Feb. 20,2019 Sylvia I. Larson Wheeler Aust was born on November 4, 1921 to Gustof and Solveig Larson in Battle View, North Dakota. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Wheeler and husband of four years, Frank Aust. She is survived by her children, Beverly Fagan (Dean), Linda Taylor, and Donald Wheeler (Terri). Sylvia had 10 living grandchildren and one who preceded her in death, numerous great, great grandchildren. Sylvia was the last member of the Larson and Wheeler families of her generation. She leaves many family members who loved her very much, her BFF Irene Klune, and a loving church family. Sylvia and James co-owned Norma Beach Resort in Edmonds, WA, with James' brother and sister-in-law. Her memorial will be held on March 1, 2019 at the Grove Church in Marysville, WA at 11:00 a.m. Many thanks to Providence. Hospice for the care and kindness they gave to Sylvia and her family.



