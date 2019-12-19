Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Folkart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Folkart, 93, of Arlington, WA died peacefully in her sleep on December 17, 2019. Daughter of Ruth Elizabeth (Jones) and David Martin Smith, Sylvia flew airplanes for the Civil Air Patrol as a teen during WWII and could fly before she could drive. She studied art, engineering, architecture, and psychology in the Los Angeles area. Sylvia worked as a graphic artist, draftswoman, fashion model, waitress, research analyst, retail clerk, small business owner, educational paraprofessional, journalist, and cartoonist. She helped designed the ground equipment for the Telstar 2 satellite, in the heyday of Southern California's aerospace industry of the 1960s. Sylvia is preceded in death by two husbands, Herman Wiles, Burt Folkart and her daughter, Leslie. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn and son-in-law, Ed Stone, as well as grandchildren, Kirsten, Ian, Angela, and Benjamin and seven great-grand children. Special thanks to the staff of Arlington Health and Rehabilitation for their care. Sylvia's service is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Island County Historical Society, PO Box 305, Coupeville, WA 98239



