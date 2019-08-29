Sylvia Camp Sylvia Ilene Camp, "Sam", passed away on July 30, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. She was born on October 31, 1942 in Benson County, North Dakota to Emil and Erna Morken. She married James Wayne Camp in April of 1961 who preceded her in death in 2003. Sam lived life to the fullest and enjoyed all social opportunities with her family and numerous friends. She loved to be the center of attention and make everyone around her smile, laugh, and always have a good time. Sam worked in the local community for most of her years. She managed the Smokey Point Mall, several of its stores, and then opened her own clothing store, Fashion Express. After retiring from retail, Sam enjoyed volunteering with the Assistance League of Everett and its "Operation School Bell" program to clothe local school children. Sam is survived by her three children, Bruce (Lavaun) Camp, Jodi (Erwin) Gemmer, and Jennifer (Craig) Brown and nine grandchildren, Bryce, Breanna, Brady, Derek, Colby, Carrera, Makailee, Nathan and Zachary. A Celebration of Life will be held at Smokey Point Community Church in Arlington, Washington on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 29, 2019