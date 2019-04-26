Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tad Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John "Tad" Thompson, 72, passed away peacefully at Providence Medical Center while surrounded by family on January 11, 2019 after a battle with Cancer. He was born on August 30, 1946 to John Edward Thompson, a WWII veteran and Mary (Aya) Thompson, a homemaker and nurse. He grew up on Seahurst Ave in Everett, WA, and likened his childhood to the old "Leave It To Beaver" TV show. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars. He worked at his father's grocery store on Colby and also for the Scott Paper Mill before discovering that his real passion was being an Emergency Medical Technician and driving an ambulance. He began this career in Everett and then worked for Shepard Ambulance in Seattle for several years saving many lives and even delivering a few babies. He also taught Industrial Safety and First Aid. Later he drove School busses in the Lake Washington district and then Gray Line tour busses and liked to share his local knowledge by narrating to his passengers along the way. He also drove the large Bloodmobiles and drew blood from donors for the Puget Sound Blood Center and retired from that company. He travelled extensively in earlier years and had many great adventures. He walked the Great Wall of China. He trekked the mountains of Nepal. He hot-air ballooned over the African savannah. He rode camels in his most favorite place which was Egypt and was fascinated with the people, art, and structures of that ancient culture. He will be remembered for many things including his unique sense of humor, strong work ethic, and love of animals. His sometimes tough exterior hid a 'Teddy Bear' interior that demonstrated true love and compassion for those around him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lisa, and granddaughter, Adrianna as well as many wonderful and caring friends. Per his request, an Open House Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from Noon to 4pm-ish at 12411 101st PI NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. (Please direct inquiries to Susan at 425-760-9371)



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2019

