After years of battling dementia, further complicated by COVID-19, Talton Lea Johnson passed peacefully surrounded by his family the morning of September 29th.

A long-time resident of Snohomish County, Talton was born in Aberdeen, SD to Orville and Martha (Heckelsmiller) Johnson. The second of four sons, his early years were defined by the death of his father. The support he received from his Scoutmaster during that difficult time sparked a lifelong passion for youth mentorship, much of which centered on his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America. During his years in Scouting, Tal served in many capacities and received many honors, but he was especially proud of mentoring 16 boys—including two of his sons—to the rank of Eagle Scout. Before dementia claimed his abilities, he celebrated more than 50 years in Scouting.

Tal's love of automobiles and his mechanical skills led him to work for Bickford Motors, and later, as a Director of School Transportation until retirement in 2002.

Faith in God was a central part of Tal's life. He was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Snohomish and, later, Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Lake Stevens. His rich faith called him to volunteer and participate in activities that better served his community. Of all the things Talton valued, his family was most important to him. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who knew how to create happy and loving memories. Tal especially loved spending time with his grandchildren—combing the beach for shells, and cheering them on in their activities. His enthusiasm, sense of fun, and his tears of pride and joy when celebrating their accomplishments leaves a lasting mark on those he left behind. Tal was preceded in death by his father, mother, and two brothers: Charles Johnson and Jerry Iseman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol (Winden) Johnson, their five children, Kellie Harbine (Alan), Greg Johnson (Kristin), Karin Bippley (Chris), Brad Johnson, and Andrea Dorsey (Jeremy), seven adoring grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother, Dennis Johnson, and sister, Donna Atkinson, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice in Tal's honor. Talton's family would like to thank the staff of Brannan Park Memory Care and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support of Tal near the end of his life.

December 18, 1935 - September 29, 2020