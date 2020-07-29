Tamara Marie Chin passed away on July 12, 2020, after a long struggle with breast cancer. She was 57 years old. She was a long practicing attorney in Snohomish County, a mother of two sons, sister, daughter, aunt, friend and colleague. Tammy was well known for her kind, happy, generous, and intelligent personality, holding no grudges.

Tammy was born February 18, 1963 in Everett, WA, the youngest of seven children of Bill and Dorothy Chin, and was given the nickname "Bao Bao" by her parents which affectionately means, "very precious". She attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and graduated from Everett High School in 1981. She earned her undergraduate degree at Seattle University. Subsequently, Tammy attended graduate school at the University of Southern California and California State University, Northridge earning a master's degree in Communications. Later, she attended the University of Puget Sound Law and graduated from its successor Seattle University Law School in 1991.

Tammy enjoyed fashion and dance. She was crowned Miss Seattle Chinatown in 1981 and participated in Miss Seafair and Miss Chinatown USA in San Francisco. She also performed in the Seattle edition of the Nutcracker Ballet. She was also a professional model in Hong Kong and locally, appeared in ads for Nordstrom, the Bon Marché, and Frederick & Nelson. However, her overriding devotion and love were to her two children, Joseph and George and the love of her life, Kevin.

Tamara is survived by her two sons, Joseph and George, her six brothers and sisters, Howard, John, Rosalyn, Ronald, William, Jr., and Thomas, ten nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Our sweet and loving sister will be sincerely and lovingly missed by us all who knew her.

Tamara will be laid to rest on July 30, 2020 at Holy Rood Cemetery at 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 preceded by a viewing, family Rosary and Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St Mark's Catholic Church at 18033 15th Pl NE Seattle, WA 98155. In lieu of flowers and gifts, a GoFundMePage has been set up for Tamara's children. Any donations/contributions made will go directly to the education and support of her children, Joseph and George. Any other correspondence may also be sent to:

CHIN LEGAL GROUP, PLLC c/o Ronald F. Chin

4215 198th Street SW, Suite 106

Lynnwood, WA 98036

February 18, 1963 - July 12, 2020