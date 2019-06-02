Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tami Renee Russell Olsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 3, 1957 - May 25, 2019 Born September 3, 1957, to Gladys and Jim Russell of San Pablo, CA, Tami passed peacefully on May 25, 2019, surrounded by her family, following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Russell; her sister, Sherry Rhodes; and her grandson, Jordan. As a Navy child, Tami lived in many different states, including Virginia, California and settling in Oak Harbor WA. After her parents separated, she lived in the Concrete, WA area until she graduated high school, going on to College and finishing with a double major and a minor degree in teaching. On a bus ride to see the Christmas lights of Leavenworth, WA, she met her loving husband, Dean. Early in their marriage, she worked at a state-funded school for developmental adults until it was closed. She then opened and ran a successful home daycare in Arlington, WA for ten years. After adopting their three children, she had to close the daycare to raise her own children. After the kids were grown, Tami worked for Wal-Mart in both Marysville and Mt. Vernon, WA until a heart attack made it impossible to work. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dean C. Olsen; three children, Sarah Olsen and fiancé, Alec McGregor, Roger and Shane; grandchildren, Jasmine, Dean, Rowyn, Revan, Aaran, and Rylee; sister, Mary Lijagrin of Nampa, ID; brother, Steven Russell; father-in-law, Dean T. Olsen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denise and James Wardell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Reeny Olsen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, D'Andrea Olsen and Robert Steadman; numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no services. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Funeral and Cremation Care.



