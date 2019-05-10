Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammie M. Pruitt Foreman. View Sign Service Information New Bridge Community Church 812 Central St SE Olympia, WA 98501 (360) 486-9029 Send Flowers Obituary

May 31, 1971 - May 3, 2019 Surrounded by her family and loved ones, Tammie Meree Pruitt Foreman, age 47, of Olympia, WA gained her wings on May 3, 2019. Tammie was born on May 31, 1971, in Monroe, WA. She grew up in Olympia, WA and attended Yelm High School, graduating in 1989. She graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. Tammie was a beautiful, vibrant woman, who could light up a room with her smile and her laughter. She always had kind words for people and seemed to know when a person needed her special kind of attention. She loved people and people loved her and tended to gravitate towards her warmth and joyful zest for life. She was the life of every gathering; she knew how to have fun and draw people into her circle. Tammie loved her family and found special joy spending time with her sons, Skyler, Andrew, and Trace Pruitt, and her new husband, Scott Foreman. She has had a variety of jobs, including working as a bank teller, a children's church administrator, and at Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA) as an office manager. As of late, she found her niche at Gravity Learning Center as an office manager and found delight working with the young people. Left behind are Tammie's beloved husband, Scott Foreman and sons, Skyler, Andrew, and Trace Pruitt; her mother, Jaynee Johnson-Woodward (Jim); her father, Gene Jones (Sharon); and extended family, including step-daughter, Burgundy King (Brandon); and grandchildren, Kaleyla, Jordynne, and William; brothers and sisters, Daniel Jones (Leesa), Wesley Jones (Jen), Joni Jones Grisim (Brent), Janelle Marcussen (Tommy), Kristi Myers (Jay), Lindsey Criswell (Travis), Harmony Criswell, Anthony Worthington (Shalanda), Nikki Rodriguez (Raymond), Trisha Woodward (David), Michelle Mullins, James Woodward (Chris); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Tammie in death were her grandparents, aunt, uncles, and special loved ones, Tracey, Addi Jean, Jasmine, and Ricky. Tammie's celebration of life will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at New Bridge Community Church, 812 Central Street SE, Olympia, WA, 98501, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



