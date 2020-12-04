Tara Nicole Leinen, beloved daughter of Linda Leinen and Eugene Bruce died unexpectedly of pneumonia in Renton, Washington on November 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM. She was only 32.

Tara was born in Seattle, Washington on May 4, 1988 at 4:20 AM. She grew up in both Bothell and Lynnwood, Washington and attended Mountlake Terrace High School.

Tara will be remembered for her infectious smile and her ability to make others smile and laugh. Anyone who knew Tara has a fun memory or story to tell about how she made them feel. Big Teezy's fun-loving personality drew others to her and she made friends easily. She loved music and said it helped her to calm down, to escape, to feel and to connect. Tara was the girl who sang the wrong lyrics to songs and continued to sing them her way even when corrected. She always danced to the beat of her own drummer. Tara was athletic, playing both basketball and football.

Tara is preceded in death by her dear grandfather David Leinen and is survived by her grandmother Helen Leinen also lovingly known as Nana bear. She is also survived by her parents Linda Leinen and Eugene Bruce, her three beautiful daughters Olivia, Aiyanna, and Taliyah, sister Tiffany Taylor, nephew Malakai and nieces Amiyah and Avenleigh.

Tara will be sorely missed by her family and friends and all that knew her. She is now free from the chains that bound her while here on earth. Fly free Tara, fly free.

Fear thou not for I am with thee. Be not dismayed for I am thy God I will strengthen thee yea, I will help you, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Isaiah 41:10

May 4, 2020 - November 27, 2020