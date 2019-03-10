Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tashiye Eva Goff. View Sign

Tashiye E. Goff Tashiye Eva Goff, neé Tsukamoto, was born December 16, 1923 near Sumner, WA. She worked on the family farm and attended Sumner High School. At the onset of WWII, Tashiye and her family were interned to Minidoka, Idaho. After Tashiye joined the U.S. Army she met her soon-to-be husband, Percy. After leaving military service, Tashiye and Percy started a family and had three boys. After Percy's death in 1960 Tashiye went on working two jobs as a civil servant for the Navy, and as a transportation specialist at Mill Creek Country club. She also earned a degree at Edmonds Community College and was an award winning member of the Sno-King Fuchsia Society. She also volunteered at the Edmonds Center for the Arts and a member of the Haller Lake Lutheran Church. She leaves behind: sister Mary Jane Tsukamoto; son, Greg Goff and his wife, Michelle Goff; grand-daughter, Mariko and her husband, Logan Swank, grandson, Daniel Goff and great granddaughter, Chloe Goff; son, Brian Goff and his wife, Tressa Goff, grandson, Max Goff, granddaughter, MadaLynne Goff, grandson, Ryan Garrison, great-granddaughter, Cameron Jasperson; and son, William Goff and partner, Brenda Frieboes, granddaughter, Candace Frieboes, grand-daughter, Kayla (Friedoes) Starlin and her husband, James Starlin, grandsons, William Frieboes and grandson, Patrick Frieboes. A Viewing is scheduled at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds, Wed. March 13, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Westgate Chapel on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a reception following in the Church Sanctuary.

405 5TH AVE S

EDMONDS , WA 98020

