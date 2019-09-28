(Jasper) Tawny Dee Salazar (Jasper), 50, passed away at her home in Hoquiam, WA. Tawny graduated from Everett High School. Tawny was loved by so many. She enjoyed time with family and her lifetime friend, Helen. Tawny will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Sain; brothers, Shane, Rory, Dana Myers; sister, Monique Richards and husband, Chuck; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tawny was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria; and father, Tom Jasper. A celebration/memorial will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 2324 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 28, 2019