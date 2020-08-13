Theodore (Ted) H. Nordstrom, 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Oso WA. Ted was born at Oso, in a renovated school house, to Nils and Gerda Nordstrom on August 7, 1923. Sisters Ruby, Florence and Helen welcomed their little brother into the family and he was the favorite. After Ted graduated from high school he met Jackie and they were married for 64 year until her passing. In 1944, he enlisted in the Army and served during WWII in Germany. He was a member of a tank destroyer unit. In 1946 the war was over and he went home to his wife and young son Teddy. As with many veterans of that era, he put the war behind him went on with life.

He worked as a logger for nearly 20 years and then joined the Puget Sound Scaling Bureau, working until retirement in 1963, then his career as a hobby farmer began. He loved the day to day work of farming and he loved living in Oso next door to the place he was born. He especially like visits with friends and big gatherings with pickled herring, oysters and the like. His wife, Jackie, was always welcoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters. He leaves a son, Ted (Vikki) Nordstrom, daughter Penney (Tim) Alskog, nephew Barry (Vicki) Rankin, 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. We were privileged to have him at home, with us, until he passed. We are thankful for caregivers, Diana Wagner, Deanna Mueller and Paul Frank. The family wishes to expressed their appreciation for such loving care and all who visited and made his life interesting to the end. For those who wish, donations may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.

He will be laid to rest in Darrington Cemetary next to Jackie.

August 7, 1923 - August 10, 2020