Ted Robert Cooper Sr. July 6, 1950 - May 17, 2020 Ted was born July 6, 1950 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Grew up in Snohomish, WA. Graduated Snohomish High School 1968. Served 11 years US Air Force. Died May 17, 2020 in Casa Grande, Arizona, where he had resided the last eight years. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Tina; son-in-law, Peter; grandchildren, Peter Jr., Trista, Tanner and Josh; brothers, John and James; sisters, Chris and Mary. Ted has joined his mother and father, Joan and John; brother, Steve; and beloved son, Ted Jr. in heaven.