Tereasa Louise (Weikel) McGarry Sept. 20, 1966 - Jan. 18, 2020 Tereasa Louise (Weikel) McGarry of Everett, WA, died January 18, 2020. Tereasa was born on September 20, 1966 to Mary (Weikel) Norton and Gary Weikel in Everett, WA. She has two children who she is very proud of, Billy McGarry and Amber Gilbert; along with three beautiful grandchildren, Natalie, Willie and Zoey. She was a deeply caring, patient, and loving person who was loved by many. She leaves behind sisters, Jodie and Heather; a brother, Gary; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Private Service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Lions Hall at Forest Park in Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence General Foundation or .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020