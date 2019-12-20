Teresa Ann Johnson Aug. 30, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2019 Teresa A. Johnson passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on August 30, 1930 and grew up Snohomish, WA with her seven brothers and sisters. Teresa graduated from Snohomish High School and received her Nursing Degree from the Everett General Hospital where she met Duane in 1950. They were married and had four children, Duane Jr., Betty, Diane and Barbara; one granddaughter, Katy, who gave her four great-grandchildren. Teresa had many years of service at the Everett Clinic where she touched many lives and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. A very special thank you to Linda, Kyra, Bea, Barb and of course Barb and Jan, for taking such great care of our mother. Mom requested no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 20, 2019