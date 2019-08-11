Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa A. Stoecklhuber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Ann "Terry" Stoecklhuber Teresa passed away after a battle with cancer on August 3, 2019. She was born February 27, 1958 in Seattle, WA. Terry graduated from Mariner HS in Everett, WA, in 1976. She worked and volunteered for many years in the Clinical Research Dept. at Providence Colby Campus. Terry married W. Mike Stoecklhuber on May 14, 1983 and together they shared a lifetime of love and laughter. Terry and Mike welcomed a son to the family on July 27, 1987. Terry leaves behind son, Kurt, husband, Michael; mother, Sherrie Miller; two brothers, Kevin Miller and Larry Dreon, sister, Kameon Quillen and family; and many nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind many friends and co-workers for whom she cared deeply. Terry enjoyed being in the garden, reading, cooking, art and life. You could always count on Terry to send greeting cards out for every occasion. Terry was the voice of reason, always compassionate and positive towards everyone. You could always count on her for sound advice. She also possessed a quick wit and a great sarcastic sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. There will be no service at her request. The family would like to give a special thanks to the kind and thoughtful caregivers at Providence Colby Regional Medical Center in Everett. "Farewell my Love Until we meet again"



