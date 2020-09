Service is pending.

Known best by her surname Terri, Teresa Burrell Schmidgall passed away surrounded by family watching her favorite TV shows. She dedicated her life to nursing & was a talented woodworker. She is survied by her wife Betty Glandon, Daughter Mackenzie Daniek, Daughter Shirstie Gaylord, Stepson Matt Glandon, Grandsons Alex and Elisha Daniek. Sons-in-Law Nathanial Daniek and Eric Gaylord and Siblings Tom Burrell and Tim Burrell and Sister Donna Preston. No service is planned at this time.