November 7, 1951 - May 20, 2020 Teresa Kuntz of Snohomish, WA passed away from pancreatic cancer and (non-Covid19 related) complications. Teresa was born and raised in Kent, WA, the second oldest of thirteen children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Carol Meyers; her oldest brother, Kenny; and youngest brother, Thomas. After graduation from Kent Ridge High School (including one year as an exchange student in Deniliquin, Australia), Teresa attended Seattle University for a mathematics degree where she met her future husband, engineer Mike, who was just smart enough to sit next to her in calculus class. Michael and Teresa were married at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Kent in September 1972. She is survived by Mike and their children: Paul, Joanne (Haines), Diane (Johannes), and Christine (Lackie). Ten grandchildren round out the immediate family. To say that Teresa lived for and would do anything for her husband, children, and grandchildren was so obvious. She was the rock-solid foundation of our family for 47 fabulous years, and her children and grandchildren have suffered a grievous loss. Teresa always had the travel bug, and she and Mike found adventure around the world. The only continent they missed was Antarctica, and the many stories relating to her are family legends: the nighttime boat ride to Calais to meet Mike in Paris after the Iceland volcano blowout, securing Paul's wine in Milan in a rainstorm, guiding Christine in Prague on a frozen New Year's Eve, watching a petite Joanne drive an enormous tour bus down a slick mountain highway in Alaska, and keeping Diane calm as they looked for lodging in Ireland just as the sun would set each night. Her last trip with Mike this past fall to the Far East, especially the immersion trip in Cambodia with the Maryknoll Society, was everything she wished for. Teresa held to her Catholic faith with a tenacity that allowed her to face her diagnosis with serenity and courage. She was extremely active in St. Michael's Catholic Church of Snohomish. She served on a wide variety of committees, took part in faith formation groups, taught in religious education, and was a parish council member. She participated in immigration and social justice marches and advocacy. She was a volunteer for the Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter during the winters. She was a past volunteer chore worker for Catholic Community Services. She most recently was active in the Society of St. Vincent de Paul as not only a client visitor, but also as the local conference and then regional area treasurer. We will have a formal remembrance service later this year after the pandemic gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul conference of St. Michael's Church, 1512 Pine Ave., Snohomish, WA, 98290.