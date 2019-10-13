Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terese Ann Kuehn. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Life Point Church Send Flowers Obituary

Terese (Teri) Ann Kuehn (Hopkins) Dec. 29, 1961 - Oct. 9, 2019 Terese (Teri) Ann Kuehn (Hopkins) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 9, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 29, 1961 to John and Pat Hopkins. Graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1980. After beauty school, she bought her own business, "Goldilocks" salon in Marysville, WA. Married Eric Dittenber in 1981 and had two wonderful boys. Married Mark Mills in 1988, they were married for 22 years. Married Rob Kuehn on September 17, 2014. With the marriage came five kids and nine grandkids, which were instantly loved. She had been very active in her church, including going on two missions to the Dominican Republic, where she was loved from the moment she arrived and created a Dominican family. Her passions were cooking (known for her cheesecake), family gatherings, the great outdoors, which included the annual family campout and hosting parties, especially Christmas Eve. And, of course, her love for Golden Retrievers and Beagles. Predeceased by Eric, Mark and her father. Leaves behind husband, Rob Kuehn; sons, Zachary Dittenber (Alicia, Lilly), Jake Mills (Amy, Connor, Camryn); mom, Pat Hopkins; sister, Rhonda Scott (Bruce); brothers, Mike Hopkins and Mark Hopkins (Tari); and countless other family and extended family members. A celebration of her life will be held at Life Point Church, Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with coffee and cookies afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. The family would like to thank Dr. Julie Gralow, Megan Murphy (SCCA) and Dr. Jason Rockhill (Harborview, head of radiation dept).



