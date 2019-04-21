Terrance "Terry" William Finley On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, "Terry" Finley passed away at the age of 61. Terry was born in 1958 to Roger and Patsy Finley in Seattle. He graduated Shoreline High School in 1976 after which he spent a couple of years in Alaska with the fishing industry. He had a career in aerospace technical design for 25 years. Terry loved the outdoors and enjoyed football, horse riding, boating and camping. His retirement years were spent perfecting his art of smoked BBQ. Terry is survived by his son, Kyle and daughter, Lyndsey; brothers, Tim and Tom, and numerous half and step siblings. A celebration of life in honor of Terry will be held at the Nile Country Club on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019