Terrence E. Goodrich Terrence (Terry) E. Goodrich passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 22, 2020, from complications from Parkinson's disease. Terry was born January 7, 1937, in Everett, WA to parents Brown and Elena Goodrich. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1955 and went to work for the telephone company. Terry left the phone company in 1979 and the family moved to Ellensburg, WA where they ranched until 1987. They returned to the Everett area in 1986 and Terry went back to work for GTE/Verizon until his retirement in 1996. During this time they purchased property in Stanfield, OR, and moved there permanently in 1998, living next to his son and wife. In 2012 they moved to Ellensburg to be next to their daughter. Terry spent most of his life around horses and rodeo, joining the RCA (now the PRCA) in 1956. Terry primarily entered rodeos in the Northwest, competing in steer wrestling and tie down roping, but a highlight for him was competing in the wild horse race at Madison Square Garden in the late 50's. Terry was well known in rodeo circles as the best driver on the road and spent many happy hours hauling horses to rodeos across the country. Terry had an "eye" for a good horse and kept everyone well mounted. Terry's wife and children grew up going to and competing in rodeos. Terry was especially proud of his son, Brad, and his daughter, Lynn, and their achievements, both in and out of the arena. Terry leaves his wife of 57 years, Carol, and his children, Tim Goodrich (Sandi) of Bullhead, AZ, Bradley Dean Goodrich (Jodi) of Stanfield, OR, and Lynn Dyan Sullivan (Steve Hernandez) of Ellensburg, WA; and grandchildren, Josie and Gator Goodrich, and Cole and Cody Sullivan. He is also survived by his sisters, Lynda Goodrich of Bellingham, WA and Kathy Goodrich of Arizona. At Terry's request, there will not be a memorial or funeral service. Pursuant to his love of rodeo, any memorials may be made to the Justin Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.



