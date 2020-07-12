Terri Jean Fleming-Cody



Terri was born September 1st, 1961 at Everett General Hospital to Charles (Dennis) and Kathleen (Kate) Fleming, living most of her life here in Snohomish County with family and friends. She graduated from Lynnwood Senior High School in 1979.



Terri was an avid camper and fisherman, she loved to garden, particularly flowers of any kind so long as they were pretty. Her favorite hobbies were to raise spoiled Shih Tzu's, collect antiques that could be used daily, sewing, making quilts of all sizes and crocheting cartoon blankets for family, friends, and children. She enjoyed decorating her home for all the seasons, with a renewed enjoyment for Halloween and Christmas.



Terri was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was surrounded by her family and close friends during her last days. She passed at her home with her family on June 20th, 2020, after her very brief battle with cancer.



Terri leaves behind her husband Harlow Jr, her daughters Christena and Danielle, her son Michael, his wife Heather and their two children Michael and Conor. Her parents Dennis and Kate Fleming, her sister's Stacey Guy, Denise Zander with her husband Dave, Ann Creek with her husband Al, with Uncles-Aunts Don and Mary Boxford and Larry and Margaret Nielsen. She will be laid to rest at the Monroe Memorial Park, Monroe WA with her family



Terri was preceded in death by her siblings Bill Fleming, Richard Fleming, and her niece Jolene Guy. May they all rest in peace.



Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Terri's memory to the End of Life Washington association at 9311 SE 36th St, Suite 110 Mercer Island, WA 98040



