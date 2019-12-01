Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Lorraine Spencer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terri Lorraine Spencer 1946 - 2019 Terri was born December 19, 1946, in Port Angeles, WA to John and Lorraine Haugen. The family moved to Everett, WA where she attended Lowell Elementary School and was in the first class to graduate from Cascade High School in 1965. She attended the University of Washington, where she met John Spencer and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Terri and John married in 1968. Following school, they moved to Olympia, WA where Terri began her lifelong passion to better the lives of children. While in Olympia, Terri formed the Glenna Overton Children's Orthopedic Guild and worked with the school district to ease the burden of double shifting students. Terri and John moved to Lake Stevens, WA in 1984, where they lived in the family home on the Lake. Without hesitation, Terri continued her passion for her community, schools, and childhood education. She led the formation of the Clean Lake Association to protect Lake Stevens. Terri was elected to the Lake Stevens School Board in 1991 and served through 2002. She was one of founders of the Lake Stevens Education Foundation and remained its President during the 1990s to 2015. Terri was an active member of the Snohomish Arts Council and was vital in the development of the Schack Art Center. Among her other endeavors, she worked with many other citizens in forming the Lake Stevens Family Center, founding the Lake Stevens Rotary Club, building the Avanti House, a home for unwed teenage moms and, bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Lake Stevens. Terri also worked for Deaconess Children Center as a fund developer and moved on to work with her daughter, Lorraine in the Land-Use Consulting business, siting cellular towers. In her "free time," Terri loved biking, boating, downhill and cross-country skiing, and a multitude of arts and crafts. She was an accomplished calligrapher, baker, cook, and a professional potter. Terri and John enjoyed attending the theater and symphony. Entertaining family and friends at home on the Lake was one of her great joys in life. They also traveled the world together, along with family and friends. Terri lost her battle with an unfair adversary, Alzheimer's disease, leaving a legacy of service to our community and a mighty loss to her family. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Lorraine, son, Peter, daughter-in-law, Lisa; son, Jeff, daughter-in-law, Chrissy, seven beloved grandchildren; her brothers, John Haugen, Jr. (Pam), Jim Haugen (Kirsten) and sister Pam Hallanger. A family memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church on December 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for all on January 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Everett Golf and Country Club. In remembrance of Terri, please consider a donation to the Lake Stevens Education Foundation at





