Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry D. Heiret. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Duane Heiret Terry Duane Heiret of Arlington, Washington, the son of Nadine and Glen Heiret, was born in Everett, Washington on August 28, 1954 and passed away on June 16, 2019, at the age of 64, at Skagit Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington, two days after being diagnosed with cancer. He attended Madison Elementary, Evergreen Junior High, Snohomish High, and graduated from Everett High School in 1972. He served in the United States Navy and later worked at Reinell and Boeing. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry in 1954, his mother, Nadine in 2011, his grandparents, and numerous relatives. He leaves behind his father, Glen Heiret of Marysville, WA, his brother, Roger Heiret of Arlington, and his sister, Cindy (Steve) Wahlstrom of Marysville. He also leaves behind four nieces and their extended families, as well as aunts, an uncle, and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The or Mental Health Research. "Your Struggles Have Ceased; Happiness Is Yours, Smile On King of The Hallway!"





Terry Duane Heiret Terry Duane Heiret of Arlington, Washington, the son of Nadine and Glen Heiret, was born in Everett, Washington on August 28, 1954 and passed away on June 16, 2019, at the age of 64, at Skagit Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington, two days after being diagnosed with cancer. He attended Madison Elementary, Evergreen Junior High, Snohomish High, and graduated from Everett High School in 1972. He served in the United States Navy and later worked at Reinell and Boeing. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry in 1954, his mother, Nadine in 2011, his grandparents, and numerous relatives. He leaves behind his father, Glen Heiret of Marysville, WA, his brother, Roger Heiret of Arlington, and his sister, Cindy (Steve) Wahlstrom of Marysville. He also leaves behind four nieces and their extended families, as well as aunts, an uncle, and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1615 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The or Mental Health Research. "Your Struggles Have Ceased; Happiness Is Yours, Smile On King of The Hallway!" Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home Marysville , WA (360) 659-3711 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.