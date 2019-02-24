Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee Ervig. View Sign

June 5, 1965 - February 18, 2019 Terry Lee Ervig, age 53, of Lake Stevens, Washington passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born June 5, 1965 in Everett, Washington. He married the love of his life, Kathi (Thrash) Ervig in 1983, becoming a widow when she passed in December of 2002 at the age of 38. Terry and Kathy had one son, Randall Lee Ervig. Randall and his wife, Jennifer, have given Terry two grandsons to carry on the Ervig name, Aiden Colby and Alec Xander. Terry was a friend, grandpa, father, son, and brother to people who truly loved him. His favorite niece, Brie, affectionately called him "TT", and his grandsons adopted that, calling him "Papa TT". He also spent a great amount of time with his dear nephew, Trevor, doing things like working on his car for cub scouts. He worked at Arlington Glass as a young man, and then JanSport for many years and most recently, he worked as a realtor. Whatever Terry did, he was "all in". He loved music, especially 80s music and would turn it up loud! He loved movies, quads, motorcycles, boats, fishing and anything that could take him outdoors... with his music playing loud! He loved animals. His favorite dog, Bugsy, was his best fishing partner. Later in life, he had a few cats that made the best company. Terry is probably best known by those who knew him for his gift of gab! Terry outlived his wife, Kathi; his sister, Barb; and his dad, Gary. He is survived by his mother, Ann; his son, Randall; his two grandsons, Aiden and Alec; his siblings; Gary, Bill, Mark, Sandy, and Brian; his step siblings, Frank and Sue; and his stepmom, Janette. Services for Terry are to be determined.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019

